Volunteers help paint veteran's home in McAllen

A McAllen veteran's home got a makeover on Monday after dozens of volunteers spent the morning painting it.

Raudel Moreno, 78, has lived in his home for more than 58 years.

A group of 50 volunteers showed up to paint the home, giving it a brand new and updated look.

Moreno, who is a disabled Vietnam War veteran, says this is something he could not have been able to do if not for the volunteers.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think so many young people were going to come and do this for us veterans," Moreno said.

Moreno was a migrant farmworker before joining the Air Force in the 60s. He served for six years, two of which he served in Vietnam.

After he got out of the service, he became a teacher. He was forced to retire after surviving five heart attacks.

"I'm alive and kicking, thanks to God," Moreno said.

Since retiring, Moreno has been living on a tight budget and keeping up with his home was not a priority.

"When you live paycheck to paycheck, every penny is accounted for," Moreno said.

Moreno's family nominated him for Armored Painting's Operation Veteran Paint Project.

He says he will never forget the kindness he received from his community.

Armored Painting is looking for another veteran to help. Anyone wanting to nominate someone to receive their help, click here.