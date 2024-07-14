Volunteers needed to Games of Texas in Brownsville

The Games of Texas are about two weeks away and the city of Brownsville is looking for volunteers to help out.

The city needs people for the opening ceremonies and also for several other events, like boxing and swimming.

This will be the second time the sports event is held in Brownsville. Officials say the games brought in an extra $4.6 million for the city; they're hoping to double that number this year.

"Regionally, it impacts all of us. As we have athletes and families staying not only in Brownsville, but South Padre Island and all the way up into the McAllen-Edinburg area," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Office of Space Commerce Director Dafne Maldonado said.

The games are set for July 25.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.