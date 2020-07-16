WAC Pushes Back Fall Sports Until September

EDINBURG - The Western Athletic Conference is the latest collegiate grouping of schools to make an alteration to their athletic calendar due to COVID-19. On Wednesday the conference announced that several sports would be pushing the start of their seasons back until September 10th or September 16th.

This change affects UTRGV athletics and will cause a ripple effect into their training and competition calendar.

According to the announcement women's soccer will begin no earlier than September 10th and men's soccer and volleyball will not start before September 16th.

UTRGV women's soccer was set to begin its season on August 20th and will now lose six matches including two home contests prior to September 10th.

Volleyball would have started its season on August 28th and would have competed in 10 matches prior to September 16th.

The men's soccer program would have opened its season on August 27th and had five matches before September 16th.

UTRGV also announced that men's and women's cross country, golf and tennis teams will not compete in any events prior to Sept. 10.