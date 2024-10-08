x

Wanted Brownsville Man Remains on the Run

6 years 1 week 4 days ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 September 26, 2018 10:35 PM September 26, 2018 in News

BROWNSVILLE – A man who is wanted by Brownsville police remains on the run.

Felipe Vasquez, 28, has a pending warrant for criminal mischief.

If you have any information, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477.

