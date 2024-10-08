Wanted Brownsville Man Remains on the Run
BROWNSVILLE – A man who is wanted by Brownsville police remains on the run.
Felipe Vasquez, 28, has a pending warrant for criminal mischief.
If you have any information, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477.
