Warm and muggy weather conditions to start the week

Happy Monday!

The morning will start off warm and muggy with some clouds, but partly sunny skies could return this afternoon.

It’s going to be breezy and humid throughout the day, with highs near 90 degrees and rising humidity.

Winds may gust to 25 mph this afternoon.

By 8 p.m., the cloud coverage will start to build back in.

There is a full moon tonight that rises around 7:50 p.m.

Wind speeds will ramp up as the day rolls on, hitting 17 MPH wind speeds around noon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and windy with highs in the 90s and winds gusting to over 30 mph.