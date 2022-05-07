x

Wastewater Treatment Plant Project to Improve Donna Neighborhoods

3 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 3:51 PM June 11, 2018 in News

DONNA – A wastewater treatment plant is in the works to replace septic tanks in Donna.  

Residents north of the city have been using alternate methods to store sewage waste which fail to comply with county or state regulations.   

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with a resident who has waited years for the help.

Watch the video above for the full story.

