x

WATCH: Bishop Daniel Flores holds press conference regarding safety measures amid coronavirus outbreak

4 hours 34 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 March 18, 2020 6:08 PM March 18, 2020 in News - Local

Bishop Daniel Flores has directed all parishes under the Diocese of Brownsville to suspend masses until further notice starting Thursday. He says this is to save lives. He wants to communicate unnecessary movement and travel within the community.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days