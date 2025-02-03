WATCH LIVE: Congressman Gonzalez discusses Social Security Fairness Act

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will hold a Monday press conference in Weslaco to discuss the Social Security Fairness Act, according to a news release.

The press conference will highlight the importance of protecting Social Security benefits and informing retired public servants how the newly passed benefits them.

Congressman Gonzalez will be joined by local firefighters, law enforcement officials, educators, and other stakeholders who have been advocating for this legislation for years.

“With this bill finally becoming law, we are honoring our promise to take care of our retired police officers, firefighters, teachers, and the other millions of public servants across our country who have had their benefits reduced for simply choosing a career in public service,” Congressman Gonzalez stated in the news release. “I am proud to have been an original cosponsor of this bill and will always fight to defend South Texans’ hard-earned benefits.”

The press conference is set for Monday, Feb. 03, 2025, at 1 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.

