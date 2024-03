WATCH LIVE: Edinburg state of the city address

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. is set to deliver his state of the city address Thursday.

The mayor is expected to focus on city growth, infrastructure changes and other improvement projects.

Channel 5 News chief Meteorologist Tim Smith will serve as the emcee for the event.

The address will start Thursday at 7 p.m., and will be livestreamed in this article.

Stay tuned for Channel 5 News at 10 for a full report of the address.