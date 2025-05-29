WATCH LIVE: Facing the Fury - Be prepared for Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season 2025 is here, and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods and storm surge. We’ll tell you how you can keep you and your family safe.

Don’t miss Facing the Fury on Thursday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The largest weather team in the Valley is ready to keep you informed. Preparing now reduces the impact of a disaster tomorrow.

Facing the fury will be livestreamed on this page.

Facing the Fury is supported by Aztec House Leveling & Remodeling Co., Lee’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, and SafeGuard Insurance.