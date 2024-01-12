WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses upcoming Arctic blast
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to hold a Friday news conference in Austin to discuss upcoming winter weather conditions.
An Arctic blast is expected to make its way down across the state next week.
ERCOT, the state’s electric grid operator, previously issued a weather watch due to an increase in projected demand as a result of the plummeting temperatures.
The news conference is set for Friday, Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
RELATED STORY: Brutal Arctic blast to drop temperatures to minus 30s as the coldest air of winter spreads across the US
