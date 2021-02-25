x

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide update on vaccine distribution across the state

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Thursday at 10:45 AM to commend the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals On Wheels of Corpus Christi, and the City of Corpus Christi on their efforts to vaccinate seniors in their community.

The Governor will also provide an update on vaccine distribution across the state.

