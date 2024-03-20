x

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott hosts sheriffs at Texas Capitol

2 hours 46 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 1:52 PM March 20, 2024 in News

Governor Greg Abbott meets with Texas sheriffs at the Texas Capitol.  

The Governor will be joined by Sheriffs' Association of Texas President and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, National Sheriffs' Association Board Member and Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

