WATCH LIVE: KRGV Sports' High School Football Preview Show

1 hour 28 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 23 2023 Aug 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 6:17 PM August 23, 2023 in Sports

Valley high school football is here, and the first game is scheduled for Thursday.

KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio talks about the Valley High School Football Preview that is scheduled to air Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

The preview show will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Sports Facebook page.

