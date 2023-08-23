WATCH LIVE: KRGV Sports' High School Football Preview Show
Valley high school football is here, and the first game is scheduled for Thursday.
KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio talks about the Valley High School Football Preview that is scheduled to air Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
The preview show will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Sports Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: How much water do you actually need?
-
Suspect in 2021 Rio Grande City homicide indicted on murder charge after...
-
Hidalgo County Commissioners Court issues burn ban
-
KRGV Sports Director gives insight on Valley high school football, preview show
-
Roma High School mariachi to receive star in Las Vegas