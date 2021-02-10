x

McAllen airport officials announce nonstop flights to Nashville

3 hours 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, February 10 2021 Feb 10, 2021 February 10, 2021 9:47 AM February 10, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

The McAllen International Airport announced Wednesday morning it will start carrying seasonal nonstop flights to Nashville, Tennessee.

The route will start May 27 and will be available through August 15.

It will follow a Sunday through Thursday schedule, airport officials said.

An online promotion on Wednesday will have fares as low as $69 for a one-way flight, officials said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days