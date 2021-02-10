McAllen airport officials announce nonstop flights to Nashville
The McAllen International Airport announced Wednesday morning it will start carrying seasonal nonstop flights to Nashville, Tennessee.
The route will start May 27 and will be available through August 15.
It will follow a Sunday through Thursday schedule, airport officials said.
An online promotion on Wednesday will have fares as low as $69 for a one-way flight, officials said.
