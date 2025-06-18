x

WATCH LIVE: State officials hold press conference in Edinburg to discuss eradication efforts of screwworm

3 hours 21 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 10:58 AM June 18, 2025 in News - Local

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and other state officials hold a press conference in Edinburg to announce control and eradication efforts of New World Screwworm.

