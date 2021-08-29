Watch Live: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
‘They want to do it right’: Local organization holds citizenship clinic
-
Harlingen Red Cross chapter seeking volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida relief...
-
McAllen teen facing human smuggling charges following crash in Edinburg
-
Multiple agencies partnering up for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Pharr
-
Saturday forecast