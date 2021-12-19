WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Holiday gift guide for cozy options
-
Rio Grande Valley shelters open during cold weather
-
Gov. Abbott discusses construction of border wall during Rio Grande City visit
-
New electric lines coming to the Valley in 2026
-
Financial help is on the way for McAllen business owners.