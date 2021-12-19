x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass

5 hours 3 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, December 19 2021 Dec 19, 2021 December 19, 2021 9:48 AM December 19, 2021 in News

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.

The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days