x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass

4 hours 2 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, January 09 2022 Jan 9, 2022 January 09, 2022 9:42 AM January 09, 2022 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.

The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days