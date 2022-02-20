x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass

8 hours 56 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, February 20 2022 Feb 20, 2022 February 20, 2022 9:53 AM February 20, 2022 in News - Local

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.

The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days