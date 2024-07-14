WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 14, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Volunteers needed to Games of Texas in Brownsville
-
Brownsville non-profit kicks off new sports program for special needs community
-
Fire leads to discovery of body in Donna motel room
-
Expert believes bull shark was responsible for 4th of July SPI attacks...
-
IRS warns of clean energy tax credit scam