x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 15, 2022

1 hour 15 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, May 15 2022 May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 10:51 AM May 15, 2022 in Community

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.

The mass will also be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our Can't see the video? Click here.

Sunday Mass is supported by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires & Service.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days