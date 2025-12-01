x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 30, 2025

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 30, 2025
13 hours 55 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, November 30 2025 Nov 30, 2025 November 30, 2025 10:50 AM November 30, 2025 in News - Local

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

Can't watch the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days