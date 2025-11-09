x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 9, 2025

6 hours 48 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 10:44 AM November 09, 2025 in News - Local

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

