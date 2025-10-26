WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Oct. 26, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.
Can't watch the video? Click here.
