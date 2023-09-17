WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Sept. 17, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will also be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
Sunday Mass is supported by Pueblo Tires & Service.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police investigating apparent murder-suicide
-
Conservation organization seeking federal permit to boost ocelot population
-
Point Isabel ISD superintendent reacts to TEA delaying release of school ratings
-
Water restrictions in effect for Laguna Madre Water District customers
-
Nearly 100 doctors volunteering at free dental clinic in Edinburg