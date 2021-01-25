x

Watch Live: White House Press Briefing with Press Secretary Jen Psaki

2 hours 53 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, January 25 2021 Jan 25, 2021 January 25, 2021 11:21 AM January 25, 2021 in News
Photo credit: ABC News One

