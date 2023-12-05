Water commission to hold public meeting in Mercedes over water negotiations with Mexico

The International Water Boundary Commission is making strides to make sure the United States gets its share of the water from the Rio Grande.

Drought conditions have improved slightly in the Rio Grande Valley.

General Manager for Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 Anthony Stambaugh says Mexico hasn't done its part to deliver the amount of water he believes the United States deserves.

After all, most of the water in the valley comes from the Rio Grande, which is shared both by the United States and Mexico.

"The local irrigation districts by asking for updates from IBWC and to try and put pressure on Mexico to deliver water so the irrigation district's account has more water actually has an indirect benefit also for the cities because it ensures that there's more water, possibly in the canals, that the cities could divert from," Stambaugh said.

The water commission will be holding a public meeting here at their offices in Mercedes on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss the latest on their negotiations with Mexico.