Water service interruption announced in Edinburg

2 hours 42 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 3:35 PM August 19, 2025 in News - Local
Water is being shutoff in an area of Edinburg due to repairs, the city announced.

Water service is being interrupted on Jackson road between Alberta and Owassa roads.  The water is expected to resume Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

