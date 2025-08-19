Water service interruption announced in Edinburg
Water is being shutoff in an area of Edinburg due to repairs, the city announced.
Water service is being interrupted on Jackson road between Alberta and Owassa roads. The water is expected to resume Tuesday at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
