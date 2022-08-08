x

Water shut off for some Mercedes residents

3 hours 51 seconds ago Monday, August 08 2022 Aug 8, 2022 August 08, 2022 6:43 PM August 08, 2022 in News

Water has been shut off for some Mercedes residents, the city announced Monday. 

The water disruption are for residents who live in the area of mile two and mile two and a half.

The water is expected to be out until possibly 10:00 p.m. Monday as crews are working to repair a broken fire hydrant. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days