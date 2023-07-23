WCSO: Charges against shooting suspect upgraded after one victim dies

A suspect was arrested Saturday night in connection to a deadly shooting in San Perlita.

Deputies with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office were dispatch to the 1400 block of 7th Street where they encountered one male, identified as Jose Villalobos, and two gunshot victims, according to the news release.

Both victims were transported to the Valley Baptist Medical Center; one had to be airlifted, according to the release.

Villalobos was taken into custody and initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

On Sunday, the victim that was airlifted to the hospital died from his injuries while the second victim remains in critical condition, according to the release.

The charges against Villalobos were upgraded to one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to Willacy County Jail, according to the release.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office are urging anyone with any information about the shooting to call them at (956) 689-5577.