x

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
1 hour 24 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2024 Aug 7, 2024 August 07, 2024 9:01 AM August 07, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days