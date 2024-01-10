Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
-
Widow of DPS Trooper Sanchez testifies in Victor Godinez trial
-
McAllen respite center seeing increase in migrants coming into the shelter
-
New industrial park in Roma expected to reduce wait time for truck...
-
Port of Harlingen celebrating growth in business with new look