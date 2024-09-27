x

Week 5 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Los Fresnos 38 Edinburg 14 FINAL
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial  7 PSJA North 35 FINAL
Hidalgo  14 Brownsville Lopez 28 FINAL
Nikki Rowe 54 Juarez-Lincoln 14 FINAL
Donna 20 Brownsville Rivera 9 FINAL
Santa Maria 56 Kaufer 0 FINAL
