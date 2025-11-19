x

Weslaco & Los Fresnos pick up wins as RGV high school basketball season gets underway

Weslaco & Los Fresnos pick up wins as RGV high school basketball season gets underway
2 hours 34 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 11:07 PM November 18, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from Tuesday night's Weslaco vs. Brownsville Pace and Weslaco East vs. Los Fresnos matchups.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days