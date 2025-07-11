Weslaco Chamber of Commerce holding donation drive for school uniforms

The Weslaco Chamber of Commerce is helping families get ready for school.

The chamber is asking for people to donate gently used or new school uniforms for elementary and middle school students.

The Uniform Donation & Swap Event started on Monday, July 7, and ends on Thursday, July 31.

The clothes will be disturbed to children in need in August.

The donations can be dropped off at the Weslaco chamber of Commerce, located at 275 S. Kansas Ave.

You can call 956-460-7790 for more information.