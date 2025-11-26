Weslaco city leaders approve creation of new police and fire substation

District 4 in Weslaco is set to see public safety improvements.

City leaders approved the creation of a brand-new fire and police substation during last week's commissioner's meeting.

The substation will be built along Mile 9 and Westgate Drive.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said the substation will help strengthen emergency response for people living in the area.

“Right now our response time to that area is maybe 10 or 12 minutes, and with that substation being in that area it would now be a six to seven minute response time,” Gonzalez said.

The project is funded by a bond granted to the city in July, and could take up to two years to be completed.