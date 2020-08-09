x

Weslaco corner stores transition to drive-thru service amid coronavirus pandemic

By: Cecilia Gutierrez

During the past two decades, George Flores had never closed his corner stores.

The coronavirus pandemic, though, forced Flores to stop customers from entering Corner Stop and G&D Drive Thru in Weslaco.

"We had other issues where people were coming here without a face mask," Flores said. "They were also allowing — kids were coming in here as well, and I had to put an end to everything."

Flores transitioned both stores to drive-thru service. The transition cost him thousands in sales.

Last month, Flores said he learned a person with COVID-19 had entered one of his stores.

He spent $2,500 to disinfect both stores and had all employees tested for COVID-19.

After that, he closed the doors to shoppers and made both stores drive-thru only.

