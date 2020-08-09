Weslaco corner stores transition to drive-thru service amid coronavirus pandemic

During the past two decades, George Flores had never closed his corner stores.

The coronavirus pandemic, though, forced Flores to stop customers from entering Corner Stop and G&D Drive Thru in Weslaco.

"We had other issues where people were coming here without a face mask," Flores said. "They were also allowing — kids were coming in here as well, and I had to put an end to everything."

Flores transitioned both stores to drive-thru service. The transition cost him thousands in sales.

Last month, Flores said he learned a person with COVID-19 had entered one of his stores.

He spent $2,500 to disinfect both stores and had all employees tested for COVID-19.

After that, he closed the doors to shoppers and made both stores drive-thru only.

