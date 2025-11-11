Weslaco family escapes unharmed from house fire

A Weslaco mom said her 7-year-old son alerted her of an early Sunday morning fire at their home.

The family said their home on Paisano Lane did not have smoke detectors, and they’re now encouraging others to install them.

Naomi Hernandez said she and her family are counting their blessings after making it out of the fire alive.

“Overall well-being triumphs anything,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez recalled that she and her husband woke up to smoke creeping through their home.

“Just opening my eyes I couldn't see anything,” Hernandez said. “I couldn't see the ceiling, it looked like yellow smoke."

Hernandez said she credits her son’s laugh for waking them up, but escaping was a challenge.

Hernandez said she added extra locks on their doors because their son has special needs and may try to leave the home.

“So in a moment of panic, you can't process everything,” Hernandez said. “So my husband was trying to open the front door and I was holding him. For a split second I thought, ‘what if he cannot open the door.’"

Eventually, all three got out of the home safely.

“Things could have been very different, and thankfully they weren't,” Hernandez said.

The family is now cleaning up. The majority of the fire damage is in the kitchen. Other parts of the home have smoke damage.

“We are going to take it one day at a time,” Hernandez said.

The family is taking it without any help from insurance.

“We didn't have homeowners insurance, you don't think about these things,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said for now, her family is leaning on loved ones for a place to stay.

“It's a setback for sure, thankfully we have our family that's rallying behind us wanting to help," Hernandez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.