Weslaco, Harlingen, & Edinburg girls basketball teams claim bi-district titles

7 hours 29 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2025 Feb 10, 2025 February 10, 2025 11:22 PM February 10, 2025 in Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF SCORES:

Weslaco 64, Los Fresnos 37

Edinburg 32, Brownsville Veterans 22

Harlingen 63, La Joya 41

La Feria 53, Tuloso-Midway 39

Port Aransas 59, La Villa 16

