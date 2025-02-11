Weslaco, Harlingen, & Edinburg girls basketball teams claim bi-district titles
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF SCORES:
Weslaco 64, Los Fresnos 37
Edinburg 32, Brownsville Veterans 22
Harlingen 63, La Joya 41
La Feria 53, Tuloso-Midway 39
Port Aransas 59, La Villa 16
