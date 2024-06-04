Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
The recognition and honors keep coming for state champs Weslaco Lady Panthers.
On Wednesday, June 5, Weslaco Independent School District will hold a special board meeting to declare June 1, 2024, Lady Panther Softball Team Day; that's the day they won the state title.
The team will receive certificates and medals for their historic state championship.
