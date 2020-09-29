Weslaco ISD opens classrooms for students with connectivity problems

The Weslaco Independent School District will open classrooms Wednesday for students with connectivity problems.

Weslaco ISD shifted from in-person instruction to online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students received laptops and wireless internet hotspots. Some students, though, had connectivity problems.

Those students, who couldn't access online classes, will be allowed to return to classrooms. Some teachers will return with them.

"We have gloves, we have disinfectants, we have wipes and it's important for us to keep everybody safe," said Superintendent Priscilla Canales.

