Weslaco ISD selects new superintendent
The Weslaco ISD School Board unanimously approved a new superintendent.
Dino Coronado, who has a doctorate in educational leadership, was hired during a Thursday board meeting, according to a news release from the district. He replaces interim superintendent Cris Valdez.
Coronado served as the interim superintendent at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD before coming to Weslaco. He has more than 15 years of experience in public education, beginning his educational career as a substitute teacher, before working his way up to superintendent, the news release stated.
He also served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and retired as a first sergeant.
Coronado’s tenure begins Monday.
