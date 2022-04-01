x

Weslaco ISD selects new superintendent

Friday, April 01 2022

The Weslaco ISD School Board unanimously approved a new superintendent.

Dino Coronado, who has a doctorate in educational leadership, was hired during a Thursday board meeting, according to a news release from the district. He replaces interim superintendent Cris Valdez. 

Coronado served as the interim superintendent at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD before coming to Weslaco. He has more than 15 years of experience in public education, beginning his educational career as a substitute teacher, before working his way up to superintendent, the news release stated.

He also served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and retired as a first sergeant. 

Coronado’s tenure begins Monday.

