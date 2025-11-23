Weslaco ISD students getting a second chance as part of dropout recovery program

Weslaco ISD is giving students who didn't graduate high school a second chance thanks to the district’s career and college development center.

In July 2024, Weslaco ISD became one of three Hidalgo County school districts to participate in the Region 1 Dropout Recovery Program

Students in the program between the ages of 18 and 26 who dropped out of school get help receiving their high school diploma.

A teacher in the program said others have learned more about the students they're working with.

“We were noticing students were coming in with a lot of trauma, so Region 1 provided a training for us,” Weslaco ISD CDC English Teacher Brenda Rodriguez said. “I think that's what really helped us. Once we're able to understand what the student is dealing with, we're able to teach them."

The program length and classes are different for each person. To graduate, students must have the required class credits and take a final test.

Weslaco ISD's Career and College Development Center Principal Javier De Anda said they'll work with students to come up with a schedule.

“It allows accessibility and flexibility with all of our students because some of them have kids, some of them work,” De Anda said. “So it just gives you that extra opportunity to further, greater opportunities".

De Anda said 35 students graduated from Weslaco ISD's program last year. Twenty students are currently enrolled, and he hopes to get more applicants and expand the program in the future.

