Weslaco Police Dispel Kidnapping Rumors

5 years 9 months 2 days ago Sunday, August 05 2018 Aug 5, 2018 August 05, 2018 6:16 PM August 05, 2018 in News

WESLACO - The Weslaco Police Department says reports of possible kidnapping attempts at shopping centers aren't true. 

They posted the response on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon. 

Department officials still say they plan to add more patrols as a precaution. 

