Weslaco police search for persons of interest after RV is stolen, damaged and abandoned

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a crime that left a man briefly without a home.

Police say Weslaco resident Donald Halder's RV was stolen on Wednesday, from his brother's property on Rose Avenue and abandoned hours later.

Halder says he left for work on Wednesday, just like any other day, when he received an unexpected call from his brother telling him that the RV was gone.

"I was devastated," Halder said. "I had only one set of clothes, just nursing clothes. Nothing else was there. I went to Weslaco PD and begged them to find out."

After filing a police report with Weslaco PD, Halder says he continued to look for the RV throughout the night and the following day until he found it.

"As I was coming here, I looked from afar, and my vehicle was here," Halder said. "I called immediately, and the police department and sheriff came."

According to Weslaco police, the RV was found abandoned and damaged on Bridge Avenue and 23rd Street.

Weslaco resident Julia Cruz lives across from where the RV was found. She says whoever was driving the RV hit a dead end and tried to reverse in the middle of the street but hit a fence.

"He wanted to leave," Cruz said. "But smoke was coming from under the van."

Halder says whoever took the can went through his belonging, and he's still unsure if everything is still there.

Weslaco police are now looking for two people of interest in what they're calling a unique case.

"RV's are not commonly taken," Weslaco PD spokesperson Miguel Martinez said. "I think this was a crime of opportunity. We ask the public to always secure their vehicles and if they have spare keys to not leave them inside their vehicle."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.