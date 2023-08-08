Weslaco police: Suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase across the Valley

A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement into a high-speed chase across several Rio Grande Valley cities.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera the situation first began at around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at Primrose Village Apartment on East Sugarcane Road.

Police first received a call of a gunshot victim at the apartments and the alleged suspect fled the scene, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the area and "out of an abundance of caution," IDEA Academy School was put on lockdown, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed there was no imminent threat to the school and the lockdown was lifted at around 9:25 a.m., according to the release.

Rivera said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. He said the 40-year-old suspect, also a known gang member, pointed a handgun at his girlfriend. The gun did discharge but struck the ceiling. The suspect then fled the scene.

Rivera said at around 10:20 a.m., the girlfriend called police after the suspect returned to the home.

Officers quickly responded, and IDEA Academy was put back into lockdown.

"Because of the circumstances in which he was armed with a handgun and his tendency to discharge that firearm, we took the precautionary measure of placing the school on lockdown," Rivera said.

Officers made forced entry into the home and the suspect fled through the back door and into a vehicle, according to Rivera.

The suspect evaded arrest, causing a high-speed chase through several Valley cities.

Rivera said the chase ended after a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety pitted the suspect vehicle just south of the Peñitas area.

A gunshot was fired at the suspect, striking him in the right forearm, according to Rivera. He said the suspect was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported as a result of the chase.

"He is in the custody of the Weslaco Police Department. During his stay at the hospital, he will be monitored by us until he can be formally arraigned," Rivera said. "I'd like to thank our partners that assisted us... We were able to bring this to a conclusion."

The suspect has yet to be identified. The investigation is ongoing.