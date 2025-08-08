Weslaco police therapy dog dies

Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department

A beloved K9 officer with the Weslaco Police Department died, according to a news release.

Officer Shayne died after his health declined due to a tumor in his abdomen and prostate, the department said.

“Shayne served our department and community with unwavering dedication, courage, and loyalty —leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” the department stated. “Despite his strength and bravery, it was time to say goodbye.”

The standard poodle was welcomed into the Weslaco Police Department in May 2023 as the first therapy and emotional support animal for the community.

“Officer Shayne will forever be remembered — not just for his service, but for the love, companionship, and unforgettable moments he gave us,” the Weslaco Police Department said. “His paw prints will remain on our hearts always.”