x

Weslaco resident tests positive for virus, Hidalgo County hits 28 total cases

4 hours 26 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 March 29, 2020 5:12 PM March 29, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

EDINBURG – A Weslaco resident tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Hidalgo County officials.

The case involving a 47-year-old man is considered to be travel-related. Bring the number of confirmed cases to 28.

An investigation is underway to determine the patient’s whereabouts in recent days.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days