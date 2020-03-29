Weslaco resident tests positive for virus, Hidalgo County hits 28 total cases
EDINBURG – A Weslaco resident tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Hidalgo County officials.
The case involving a 47-year-old man is considered to be travel-related. Bring the number of confirmed cases to 28.
An investigation is underway to determine the patient’s whereabouts in recent days.
