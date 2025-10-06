Weslaco residents call for road repairs at subdivision

People who live in the Cuellar Colonia in Weslaco have had enough.

They're tired of driving on bumpy roads. They say Hidalgo County patches the potholes, but they want the road replaced.

Driving down East 24th Street in Weslaco, it's easy to tell that the road is damaged. Several potholes are patched up, others are starting to form.

"There are a lot of patches over on top of patches on the potholes that have already been covered, and I think it's time for the roads to be fully repaired," resident Janet Martinez said.

Martinez has been living in the area for about 14 years. She says the potholes have damaged her car.

"Currently updating it, or renewing it, or fixing it. I have to buy tires all the time because of the potholes. When I don't see one, I have a flat tire," Martinez said.

Martinez says she's reached out to both the city and Hidalgo County Precinct 1. Both have told her to talk to the other agency.

Channel 5 News spoke with Weslaco's public information officer about the Cuellar Colonia on Monday, and they also directed us to Precinct 1.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 released the following statement:

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is currently starting the process of qualifying the roads for urban county funding, which will help support these necessary improvements.

We appreciate the patience and support of our community as we continue to work toward securing the necessary resources for this project. Hidalgo County Precinct 1 remains committed to strengthening the foundation of our county through smart, responsible investments in infrastructure.

